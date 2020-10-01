Carmi City PoliceOn Sept. 24 the maintenance worker at 3rd St. Laundry reported several of the washer and dryer coin boxes had been damaged and that seven of them had been accessed, with the coins stolen. Fifteen machines were damaged.
Eric Sadler, 20, Grayville, was arrested Sept. 30 on a Failure to Appear warrant for burglary. He was also charged with aggravated battery on a peace officer, obstructing justice and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Police said Sadler gave officers a false name and when being placed under arrest, resisted and fled on foot from Stewart and 8th Streets. A perimeter was set by the CPD and WCSD. Sadler was flushed out and ran across the railroad tracks, where he was placed under arrest. A male juvenile, who police said attempted to hinder three officers involved in the apprehension, was also placed under arrest for obstructing a peace officer.
White County Sheriff’s DepartmentWhite County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Sunday evening reporting a break-in at a mobile home on Valter Drive in Carmi. The owner of the unoccupied unit said some time within the last week, someone broke the window on the north side of the living room to gain entry into the mobile home. Inside, he found the contents of the trailer dumped in the floor and stacked in boxes. The owner reported that a television was missing from the bedroom and probably some other items.
The Sheriff’s Office received information on a possible wanted person, Christopher S. Jolley, 44, of Norris City, walking westbound on East Main Street in Norris City. A White County deputy located Jolley and informed him that he had an active felony warrant for theft under $500 with a prior. Jolley was taken to the White County Jail.
Deputies also responded to a call in a wooded area along County Road 2550 N. about a half mile west of Mill Shoals, regarding the discovery of bones. It was determined through an anthropologist from Southern Illinois University that they were deer bones.
Diane Strong 67, Carmi, was transported to the White County Jail after a traffic stop Monday. A driver’s license check confirmed Strong had an active warrant and her driver’s license was revoked. A search of the vehicle resulted in additional charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of property.
Donovan M. Loston, 24, Norris City turned himself in at the White County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon on a White County warrant for theft over $500.
Miranda K. Travelstead, 41, Carmi of Carmi was arrested Monday afternoon on a White County warrant for failure to appear on a retail theft charge, accused of stealing under $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart. She was transported to the White County Jail.
