TEUTOPOLIS — The skies were gray and there was a brisk wind blowing Tuesday, but that did not slow down the Teutopolis tennis squad as they swept Robinson in all nine matches at Teutopolis Grade School courts.
In most matches that afternoon, the Wooden Shoes overwhelmed the Lady Maroons. Grace Hoene had a real battle going with Robinson’s Lucy List in the No. 2 singles match. Hoene won the first set, 3-6, but List edged ahead to win 7-6 (1) to set up the final showdown. Hoene came away with a 10-8 victory with pinpoint returns to help her team sweep the competition.
In other singles matches, Macy Probst defeated Robinson’s Sarah Staller, 6-3, 6-3, in No. 1 singles. Isabelle Hemmen of Teutopolis won over Lisa Henry, 6-2, 6-0, in No. 3 singles. Carly Habing came away with a victory against Emma Bogard of Robinson, 6-4, 6-0, in No. 4 singles. Lexi Will of Teutopolis defeated Kayla Guyer, 6-3, 6-1, in No. 5 singles. Olivia Hemmen won over Robinson’s Alana Herr, 6-1, 6-0, in No. 6 singles.
In doubles, Probst and Isabelle Hemmen defeated Staller and List, 6-1, 6-1, in the No. 1 matchup. Kenna Koester and Will won against Board and Guyer, 6-3, 6-2, in the No. 2 doubles contest. Hoene and Olivia Hemmen defeated Zharma Stephens and Henry, 6-0, 6-2, in No. 3 doubles.
The Shoes remain undefeated as a team headed into October.
