ALTAMONT — Olney Tiger and Lady Tiger Cross Country teams raced at Altamont Invite Saturday at Ballard Nature Center. The boys team won the invite with Tiger Gavin Kirby setting a new course record. Individual results were: 1. Gavin Kirby, 3. Brooks Julian, 6. Holden Hough, 8. Keaton Hancock, 9. Jarrett Doll, 12. Colin Kocher, 18. Drew Blank
The girls did not have a team score, with a runner in quarantine. Individual results were: 2. Hope Laughlin, 3. Emily Nuttall, 13. Bentley Farris, 16. Allyson Mitchell
Coach Amy Julian said, “The course was beautiful, but tough, with many sharp turns, hills, and loose footing throughout. A mile of the course was in the woods and was very hilly and twisty. This was also our first fairly cold meet with race time temps in the upper 40s. Running in cold weather takes some adjustment, but our kids did great. We appreciate Altamont High School hosting this meet. Originally the meet was to be run in Olney, but since we’ve already hosted two varsity meets this year we asked Altamont to host. This allowed our kids to race some different courses.
“We are so thrilled that we have gotten six regular season meets in the books this season. Our last regular season meet is our most important one. The LIC Conference meet is Oct. 13 and we will spend the next week in preparation. After that, the IHSA state series begins, in which we will race in Taylorville for the IHSA Class 2A Regional Meet.”
