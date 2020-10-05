The Teutopolis boys cross country team finished second at a meeting including four teams at Taylorville on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The Taylorville Tornado runners won the meet by sweeping six of the top ten places, including first place for Chris Cherry, finishing the Fairgrounds course in 16 minutes. Cole Probst led the Wooden Shoes, placing seventh at 18:17 among 30 runners. As a team, Teutopolis finished ahead of Charleston and Pana.
Other Teutopolis runners and their placements in the meet included Matthew Deters, ninth; Gavin Tegeler, 11; Brody Mette, 15; Devon Probst, 20; Jackson Vonderheide, 21; Casey Deters, 23; Toby Isley, 26; and Miles Drees, 30.
In the girls meet, Jessica Runde of Teutopolis finished fourth among the 30 runners that day. Her time was 20:22, just a fraction of a second behind Taylorville runners, Alerina Letniku and Ella Goodman, placing respectively in second and third. Charleston’s Megan Garrett won the meet with a time of 19:28.
As a team, the Teutopolis girls finished third in their meet, ahead of Pana. Charleston was first and Taylorville second.
The Wooden Shoes and their placement in the meet included Olivia Copple in ninth and Kaitlyn Vahling, 10th. Kaitlyn Schumacher finished 12th. Taylor Bueker crossed the finish line in 15th place. Ella Zumbahlen and Macy Swingler were 18 and 19. Audrey Collins finished 24 and Sydney Beccue was 26.
