CARMI — It was business as usual for the Mount Carmel Lady Aces golf team this week, as the traveled to Carmi and took care of the Lady Bulldogs, 167-219.
Lillian Gottman’s 38 led all golfers, giving her medal honors.
Other scores for Mount Carmel were Mady Young with a 40, Maria Kennard with a 44, Daisy Schroeder scored a 45, Anna Gill came in with a 46 and Lauren Hall shot a 52.
For Carmi, Katelyn Deig led the Lady Bulldogs with a 49. Other scores were Macey Hall with a 53, Sleigh Grey with a 57, Saylor Mason with a 60 and Laci Mills with a 63.
The Lady Aces end the regular season with a record of 22-2. The will next host the Regional on Wednesday at West Berwick.
