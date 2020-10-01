Junior High Baseball Regional

CWC 7, Flora 4 (9/29 — at Carmi)

The CWC Bullpups lost an early lead but came back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the regional opener.

The game was tied 4-4 when they came to bat in the home half of the inning. Gavin Holloman started the rally with a single to right field. After Mitchell Edwards drew a walk, the runners were advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Merick Milhorn. A single to right by Logan Niehaus brought in the first run. The Bullpups were able to score twice more in the inning on two errors and a wild pitch.

The Bullpups were able to put across their seven runs on only five hits (two from Holloman, and one each from Niehaus, Milhorn, and Travor Mason), but they drew seven walks and stole five bases on the day.

Holloman got the start on the mound, getting relief help from Edwards (WP) and Mason.

Junior High Softball Regional

CWC 5, Flora 2 (9/29 — at Flora)

It was slow and steady wins the race for the Lady Bullpups, as they put across single runs in five different innings for a win to open regional play.

CWC had 14 hits on the day and left 10 runners on base, but the five runs proved to be enough for pitcher Ali Rice who gave up no earned runs, and only four hits while striking out 10 batters.

Alexa Knight led the way for the offense with 3 hits, Caroline Simmons, Riley Roark, and Addi Elliott each had two, while Mia Evans, Alayna Johnson, Lily Ballard, Ali Rice, and Paige Jackson had one apiece.

Boys Golf at Hamilton County

CWC 154, Hamilton Co. 161, ZRC 192 (9/29)

CWC scores — KaCee Fulkerson 34 (Medalist), Ty Barbre 37, Kaden Carter 41, Gage Atteberry 42, Jace Burzynski 47, Zack Roark 48.

Girls Golf

ZRC 192, CWC 212

CWC scores — Katelyn Deig 45, Laci Mills 54, Elleigh Gray 54, Saylor Mason 59.