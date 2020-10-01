The Mount Carmel Cross Country team is working hard to improve over every event this season, and that hard work is paying off.

Last Saturday, the team traveled to Lawrenceville for a six-team event with host Lawrenceville, Dietrich, Flora, Palestine-Hutsonville and North Clay. The Aces came away with the win.

Gehrig Jones picked up a third place finish in the run with a time of 18:04.

The sophomores sealed the win for Mount Carmel, with Anthony Bleyer finishing sixth, Caleb Carwile taking seventh and Jason Miller in 11th.

Chase Keepes was 18th and Eric Leffler was 19th to round out the finishes for the Aces.

In the girls race, no team scores were recorded.

Jada Smith finished third for the Lady Aces at a time of 23:14. Lily Keepes was eighth and Jayla Smith finished 10th.

On Monday at Fairfield, Mount Carmel finished second to host Fairfield, but defeated Carmi and Weber.

Jones was third with a time of 17:28 and Bleyer was fourth at 18:31. Miller finished 10th, Carwile was 12th, Chase Keepes was 18th and Leffler was 19th.

In the girls race, Jada Smith and Lily Keepes finished third and fourth respectively. Jayla Smith was seventh in the race, with the Lady Aces recording no team score.