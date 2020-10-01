I learned by reading her obituary, that my paternal great grandmother was a midwife. I don’t think that it was her chosen profession, but I’m sure it was a description born from some experience.
Nora B. Jordan Holtzclaw lived up the lane from the not-much-more than a two-room house where my dad was born. Her daughter-in-law (my grandma) gave birth to 12 babies, nine of which lived. So Great Grandma undoubtedly did have a hand in quite a few baby deliveries.
Dad, one of the youngest of all those babies, was born Oct. 7, 1940, and as his 80th birthday approaches, it’s time to get his driver’s license renewed. My sister Kay helped fish out his birth certificate.
He was delivered at home by Dr. Julius Harrell. Dad said he was told that he was the first male child Doc Harrell delivered in his career. An interesting note to his birth certificate is a checkmark made in a box beside the word “Legitimate.”
A little more than 20 years later, Doc Harrell would deliver a huge baby girl at the hospital. Some time in those two decades, the format of the birth certificate changed, no longer specifying whether or not a child was “legitimate.”
Think about it. Two babies, same deliverer. One at home, one in the hospital delivery room. Is one more or less “legitimate”?
And then I thought some more as to how that legitimacy applies to salvation in Jesus. My mother rededicated her life to Jesus while hanging clothes on the line outside the house. I went to the altar at church. Two vastly different methods and locations, but the same Deliverer!
It doesn’t matter who we are or where we are. It doesn’t matter who is with us to sign a document or check a box — or not. It doesn’t matter what we’re doing at the time. There’s just one thing that makes us “legit” — inviting Jesus to deliver us and lead us into a new life with Him.
Romans 3:23-24 (TPT) — for we all have sinned and are in need of the glory of God. Yet through his powerful declaration of acquittal, God freely gives away his righteousness. His gift of love and favor now cascades over us, all because Jesus, the Anointed One, has liberated us from the guilt, punishment, and power of sin!
Acts 4:12 (TPT) — There is no one else who has the power to save us, for there is only one name to whom God has given authority by which we must experience salvation: the name of Jesus.”
1 Timothy 1:15 (TPT) — I can testify that the Word is true and deserves to be received by all, for Jesus Christ came into the world to bring sinners back to life—even me, the worst sinner of all!
Ephesians 1:13 (TPT) — And because of him, when you who are not Jews heard the revelation of truth, you believed in the wonderful news of salvation. Now we have been stamped with the seal of the promised Holy Spirit.
