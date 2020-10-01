OLNEY — James “Jim” R. Roth, 92, of Olney, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana.
Jim was born on June 23, 1928 in Olney, the son of John “Jack” Roth and Florence (Brassie). He married Lena (Wilson) on Dec. 6, 1947 in Olney, and she survives.
Jim was a member of Elm Street Christian Church and served as a Deacon. After his marriage to Lena, he was a heavy equipment operator in Newton. He returned to Olney in 1950 and purchased and operated a farm, where he lived for the remainder of his life. He built the house and every building on the property. Jim raised chickens as part of his farming business. Jim and his wife operated Harvest-To-Home Citrus Fruit since 1965, Sasco Aloe Vera since 1981, Roth Camper Center since 1992, and Carport Sales since 2002. He was also an insurance salesman, and for many years he offered free life insurance policies to graduating High School students. Jim had a strong love for animals and especially the horse, Jack, named after his father. He also had Shetland Ponies and other animals.
Jim is survived by his wife of almost 73 years, Lena Roth; son, Leland Roth of Sterling, Virginia; daughter, Bonnie Cox and husband Bill of Bridgeport; son, Dervin Roth and wife Sharon of Joplin, Missouri; son, Doyle Roth and wife Jean of St. Charles, Missouri; son, Toney Roth of Decatur; 13 grandchildren, Ryan Cox, Jamie Cox, Micah Roth, Amanda Hayward, Rebecca Gill, Julie Robinson, Daniel Roth, Sarah Allen, Joseph Roth, Joy Roemer, Jillian Roth, Devin Roth, and Aryssa Roth; 27 great grandchildren; sister, Pauline (Carl) Frohning of Newton; brother, George (Sue) Roth of Newton; and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles “Chuck” Roth; sisters, Charlotte Roth and Joan Lynn.
Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney.
Interment will follow at Haven Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Creation Truth Foundation; https://www.creationtruth.com/index.html.
The Funeral for Jim will be livestreamed via the Kistler-Patterson website.
