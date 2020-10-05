OLNEY — Barbara Jane Cunningham, 72, of Olney, formerly of Clay City, passed away Oct. 3, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital, Evansville, Indiana.
Barbara was born Sept. 25, 1948 in Olney, to Roy Franklin and Doris (Hunley). She married Don Cunningham Dec. 3, 1977 and they were married 42 years.
Barbara was a member of First Assembly of God in Olney, and she was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing golf with her friends. Barb loved all animals and was never without a canine companion. Barb took pleasure in landscaping the yard, planting flowers and trees, and redecorating her house. She especially enjoyed being around family and friends and being fashionably stylish. Barb was a dedicated grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barb was known for treating all people with respect and supporting her friends and loved ones with both humor and immense humanity.
Barbara is survived by husband, Don Cunningham of Olney; daughter, Barbara “Buffie” Kattke and her husband John of Woodridge, Illinois; daughter, Natalie R. Cunningham of Olney; grandchildren, Michelle St. Pierre and husband Jared, and Jackson and Claudia Kattke; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Jazlyn St. Pierre; brothers, Gary Wayne (Becky) Franklin and RC (Joann) Franklin Jr; sister, Dallas J. Hemphill; very close friends from Florida, Canada, Kentucky, and St. Louis; two very special friends, Barbara Faggetti and Bo; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Floyd Franklin and Mark Franklin. Barbara was previously married to Bernard J. Smith, who preceded her in death in June of 1970.
A memorial service will be held for Barbara at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with a visitation beginning one hour before service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Richland Co. Humane Society.
The service will be livestreamed via the Kistler-Patterson website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.