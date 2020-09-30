MOUNT CARMEL — Water and sewer issues never seem to be missing from Commissioner Justin Dulgar’s report at the Mount Carmel City Council meetings.
A couple of weeks ago, crews were dispatched to a water leak at Third and Walnut Streets. Mayor Joe Judge said the leak was a tough job because of traffic flow in the intersection, but he commended the crews for their hard work.
Dulgar added that the guys worked for a long time on the issue.
“Bill Reed has been here for 30-plus years and said that it was one of the most stressful situations that he had been a part of,” Dulgar said. “It was leaking at such a rate that we
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.