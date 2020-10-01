CARMI — Clayton Andrew Swanner, 36, Crossville, entered an open plea Wednesday of “guilty but mentally ill” to a charge of first degree murder in connection with a Nov. 7, 2019 fire that caused the Jan. 10, 2020 death of his mother.
The agreed sentencing range for the charge is 20 to 45 years in state prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled Jan. 6, 2021 before White County Circuit Judge T. Scott Webb, who accepted Swanner’s guilty plea.
At the sentencing hearing, White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud will present evidence
