GRAYVILLE — Grayville High School shifted to remote learning until Oct. 13, following confirmation of a student COVID-19 case this week.
Superintendent Julie Harrelson said the school is coordinating efforts with the health department to identify people who have had recent contact with the COVID positive student, to prevent further spread.
The school is conducting contact tracing, and determined that even though the student who tested positive hadn’t attended classes this week, the number of high school students listed as close contacts made it necessary to temporarily close.
According to the school district, no contact with junior high or elementary students was made. Staff members and students identified as having prolonged close contact to the COVID-19 case will also
