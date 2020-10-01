OLNEY — An Olney murder suspect was taken into custody Wednesday by U.S. Marshals and is in jail in Walton County, Florida awaiting extradition to face the local charge in connection with the death of Kyle M. Johnson of Olney.
U.S Marshals Florida / Caribbean Fugitive Task Force and Walton County, Florida Sheriff’s Department arrested Rick A. Meador, 18, Olney, on the Richland County warrant for first degree murder.
He was apprehended at Bass Haven Campground in DeFuniak, Florida. Police also located a 16-year-old Olney girl who was listed as missing and endangered in connection with the Olney murder investigation. She was taken into protective custody by the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.
Olney Police Department asked Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Sept. 6 to assist in a homicide investigation at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel Street in Olney, where Johnson, 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
With the investigation, Richland County State’s Attorney Charles Bradley Vaughn sought an arrest warrant for Meador in connection with the case. Bond for the first degree murder warrant was set at $500,000, 10% to apply.
ISP, Olney Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Vernon Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshals assisted in the case.
