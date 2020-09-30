MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel CEO students continue to learn about business practices through the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the group toured The Grind with owner Travis Wagner.
Wagner offered students some background on his career path and what led him into the graphics business, as well as some background on the business itself. Neither one formed a straight line, but if you ask Travis, he’ll tell you that he’s doing exactly what he is supposed to be doing and he wouldn’t change a thing about the journey that led him to this point. The Grind is located at Fifth and Walnut Streets in Mount Carmel.
