PRINCETON, Ind. — Lyles Station Historic School and Museum near Princeton, Indiana, kicks off a month long Corn Maze event Friday.
In addition to a 10-acre maze, there’s pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, hot dog rost and hay rides.
The corn maze and other activities will be open every weekend in October, Fridays, 5 p.m. — 8 p.m., Saturdays, 1 p.m. — 8 p.m. and Sundays, 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.
Admission fees: Ages 12 years to adult $6, children ages 4-11 $5, children age 3 and under are admitted free.
On Saturday, October 31 the maze will transform at 8 p.m. into a haunted maze which will continue until 10 p.m. Admission is $1 more for the Halloween event. Costumes are welcome.
Hay rides and petting zoo are included in the admission price. Groups are welcome.
