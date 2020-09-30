BENTON — U.S. Southern District Court honored students from 38 counties, including Mount Carmel student and Teutopolis students in its inaugural high school art competition.
Students were invited to submit artwork and writings centered around the theme “Justice Means.”
Thirty-two entries from ten different high school were received.
The project was the brainchild of the court’s community outreach committee to develop student awareness of the federal court system and to feature artwork and writings from local students.
The pieces are on display in the federal courthouses located in East St. Louis and Benton. Several pieces are hung in the historic ten-foot high wooden bulletin boards that carried postal messages from the past. Others have been placed in more modern cases along the main courthouse corridor.
Entries were received in all categories. Several drawings depicted Lady Liberty and the scales of justice. One drawing shows a woman partially blindfolded, wearing the crown of Lady Liberty, while holding the scales of justice with the words “The sum of all moral duty.”
Another painting features Martin Luther King and the quote, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Poems paraphrased the preamble of the Constitution and described the scales of justice. The winning poem “Justitia” describes the statue of Lady Justice.
Art winners for the East St Louis Courthouse1st Place: Delaney Holliday — 2020 graduate from Belleville West
2nd Place: DeAndre Allen — senior at Belleville East
3rd Place: R’Eyanna Moore — 2020 graduate from Belleville East
Honorable Mentions
Destiny Shea — junior at Collinsville High School
Deonte Curren — senior at SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School
Oliver Bowers — 2020 graduate from Collinsville High School
Leslie Brazier — senior at SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School
Art Winners for Benton
1st Place: Bobby Stanhouse — senior at Pinckneyville Community High School
2nd Place: Dex Davis — 2020 graduate at Pinckneyville Community High School
3rd Place: Madelynn Spetter — sophomore at Frankfurt Community High School
Honorable mentionLogan Johnston — junior at Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School
Overall Writing Winners
1st Place: Maxwell Juhas — 2020 graduate from Bellville West
2nd Place: Isa Karathanos — 2020 graduate from Belleville West
3rd Place: Maggee Bleyer — sophomore at Mount Carmel High School
Honorable Mention
Alaina Helmink — a sophomore at Teutopolis High School
The East St. Louis courthouse features a sculpture that hangs in the atrium which connects the original courthouse and the newer addition.
The sculpture consists of two 30-foot heads suspended from the atrium ceiling. Each piece is composed of 1,500 smaller pewter heads. The smaller heads are composed of 12 heads representing the members of a jury. Each head is cast in pewter and hung from suspended cables to create the image of one large head.
The awards ceremony was held in the atrium at Sept. 25, and contestants were invited to attend by Zoom.
