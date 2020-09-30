ALLENDALE — Eight Allendale eighth graders were recognized for participating in the 2020 Americanism Essay contest. The purpose of this contest is to aid local schools in the teaching of Americanism and good citizenship. Not pictured is Avery Swift and Roland Foster.
Allendale Americanism essay winners
By Special to The Hometown Register
-
- Updated
- 0
