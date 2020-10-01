CARMI — The Mount Carmel Aces golf team fell to the red-hot Carmi-White County Bulldogs, 148-171.
Carmi shot rounds of 33, 35, 36 and 44 for the win.
For Mount Carmel, Jarrett West led the way, shooting a 40. Gavin Smith had some fine approach shots, but struggled on the greens, shooting a 43.
Max Zimmerman had an up and down day, coming in with a 44. Beau Stipp and Andrew Gillihan each scored a 45 and Owen Dougherty scored a 47 to round out the scores.
Andrew Goldman scored a 45, while Gage Kennard shot a 47 for the junior varsity team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.